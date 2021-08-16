ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Improving infrastructure in South Punjab govt's priority: Qureshi

APP 16 Aug 2021

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that the incumbent government was taking practical steps to improve infrastructure in South Punjab on priority.

Addressing the meeting of the district coordination committee here, he said that special focus was being given on development projects in the deprived areas.

The foreign minister said that different development projects were underway in the region.

He directed officers concerned to start work on construction of Nadarabad flyover after technical inspection of the project.

Qureshi also asked officers to finalize designs of underpasses at Tughlaq Town, Lakarmandi and Gross Mandi.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr.Akhtar Malik said that approval was being sought from the Chief Minister Punjab for giving status of centre of excellence to Multan Kidney centre.

He said that planning was underway to make kidney transplant unit at new building of District Headquarters Hospital.

The provincial minister said that truck stands and markets were being shifted outside the city area to resolve traffic related issues.

State Minister Malik Amir Dogar said that planning was being made for making theme park at the land of district jail. He said that technical work continued at Qasim Fort to make two underground water tanks.

Deputy Commissioner, Ali Shahzad informed participants that development work continued at eight schemes of WASA, one of MDA, two of health, nine of local government and eight schemes of roads.

He said that entry points and historical buildings would be restored under "Dilkash Multan" project while latest museum would be constructed near Qasim Fort.

The deputy commissioner maintained that work would be started soon on expansion of MDA to Lodhi colony road. Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi, MNA Ahmed Hussain Dehar, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Haji Javed Akhtar Insari and officers concerned were also present in the meeting.

