ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,406
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,098,410
3,71124hr
6.85% positivity
Sindh
410,766
Punjab
371,605
Balochistan
31,556
Islamabad
93,783
KPK
152,197
AJK PM slams India for crushing democratic rights of Kashmiris

APP 16 Aug 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi Sunday said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were observing black day on Independence Day of India because the country had proved itself a fake democracy by crushing their right of self-determination.

Addressing a press conference accompanying by Chairman Kashmir Committee Sheryar Afridi here at Prime Minister House on black day being observed across Line of control (LOC), he said the objective to observe the day was to send a strong message on other side of LOC that people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan were firmly standing behind the people of IIOJK for their just cause.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan as ambassador of Kashmir was fighting the case at each international forum and was committed to make world community understand the plight of people of IIOJK for forcing India to give them their just political and humanitarian right to choose their future through UN resolutions.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government under his leadership was committed with the vision of party chairman Imran Khan to establish good governance through accountability and transparency.

Niazi said the PTI government effectively carrying forward cause of Kashmir through different measures including sports and tourism promotion like Kashmir premier league (KPL) which sent a message to the world that this part of the Kashmir was peaceful pretty free as compared to the other side of the LOC.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Sheryar Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan as an ambassador of Kashmir was exposing India's hypocritical democracy before the world effectively and the day was not far when the people of IIOJK will celebrate their independence day.

He said Prime Minister never made realize people of Kashmir that they had been left alone after the Indian act of August 5, 2019 and effectively presented their case at international fora by exposing Indian hegemonic designs and Hinduta agenda behind the democratic face.

