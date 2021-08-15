ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
US looking forward to strengthening ties with Pakistan: Blinken

APP Updated 15 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he looks forward to advancing shared US-Pakistan goals of security, stability and prosperity in South Asia, while continuing to collaborate on the Afghan peace process.

In a message issued by the State Department on Pakistan's Independence Day, the top US diplomat extended "best wishes" to the people of Pakistan on behalf of his government.

"For more than seven decades," Blinken said, "the United States and Pakistan have worked together in partnership."

Pakistan, US NSAs discuss Afghan situation

"Over the past year, we have expanded our cooperation in key areas such as health, where the United States is providing 5.5 million Moderna vaccine doses through COVAX to help save lives and end the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In addition, we continue to collaborate to advance the Afghan peace process, boost economic ties, and address the climate crisis.

"I look forward to strengthening our relationship in years to come as we look for opportunities to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia."

