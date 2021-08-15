ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Attack on FC personnel in Loralai: Soldier martyred, 3 terrorists killed: ISPR

Recorder Report 15 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: A Frontier Corps (FC) personnel was martyred and two others injured when terrorists attacked their vehicle in Balochistan's Loralai, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to ISPR, a FC vehicle carrying troops was passing through Shahrig area of Loralai when terrorists opened fire on it.

"FC troops responded promptly and killed 3 terrorists," it added.

Soldier martyred, militant killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

During the exchange of fire Naik Sharif embraced martyrdom, while Major Qasim and a soldier were injured in the attack. The body and the injured have been shifted to CMH Quetta.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the terrorist attack on the FC vehicle and termed it a cowardly act. He also expressed his condolences to the family of Naik Sharif. "The terrorists cannot demoralise our forces by carrying out such cowardly attacks," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

