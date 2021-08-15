Coronavirus situation in Punjab: No let-up in spread as overall positivity rate reaches 6.15pc

LAHORE: While there is no let up in the spread of coronavirus, the overall positivity rate of virus in the province reached to 6.15 percent while this rate soared to 15 percent and 9 percent in Rawalpindi and Lahore, respectively, during the last 24 hours.

Out of 20194 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1242 fresh infections and 22 fatalities were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 370,600 and death toll to 11327. Out of 1242 fresh infections, 595 were reported in Lahore, 190 in Rawalpindi, 34 in Faisalabad and 33 in Multan. Out of 22 deaths reported during the last 24 hours, 10 were reported in Lahore, five in Rawalpindi, two in Faisalabad and one each in Multan and Gujranwala taking the tally of death toll in these districts to 4509, 1700, 1186, 877 and 447, respectively.

Expressing concern over current coronavirus situation, health professionals have called for strict enforcement of Corona SOPs in the districts of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad saying all variants of coronavirus including Indian Delta variant have been found in the current samples of Covid-19 patients. They feared that situation may worsen, if due precautionary measures are not adopted.

With the recovery of 620 more coronavirus positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab reached to 338,671. On the other hand, as many as 4343 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 983,754 showing recovery rate of 89.9 percent.

As per break-up of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 190196 cases and 4509 deaths, Rawalpindi 31000 cases and 1700 deaths, Faisalabad 22495 cases and 1186 deaths, Multan 18763 cases and 877 deaths, Gujranwala 8730 cases and 447 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6586 cases and 282 deaths, Sargodha 8755 cases and 294 deaths, Sheikhupura 4043 cases and 126 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2409 cases and 301 deaths and Sialkot reported 7606 cases and 241 deaths.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the activities of Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali Hujwary Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) have been limited. A medical camp would be set up on the occasion of Urs and vaccination through mobile teams would be conducted while allowing entry in the premises of the Mazar.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SHD), Sarah Aslam has urged the people to adhere to SOPs and get vaccinated which is the only key to cope with Delta variant.

Moreover, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken revolutionary steps for the development of private sector and business community. She said that private sector hospitals are actively involved with public sector to provide universal health coverage in Punjab. Private sector is playing important role in provision of health services to the people and it is encouraging to see private sector coming forward.

