Aug 15, 2021
Pakistan

Turkey visit: Alvi to attend launch of MILGEM corvettes for Navy

Recorder Report 15 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi left for Turkey on a two-day official visit Saturday on the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During the visit, both the presidents will participate in the launch of the first of the four MILGEM corvettes for the Pakistan Navy in Istanbul.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional issues and discuss bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries. President Alvi will also interact with the media and leading Turkish businessmen.

The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture, and history, and are underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.

The strategic relationship between the two countries continues to grow from strength to strength, with an increasing focus on the economic dimension.

