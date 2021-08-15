ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
HBL, govt of Sindh launch Covid-19 drive-through vaccination facility

15 Aug 2021

KARACHI: HBL in collaboration with the Government of Sindh inaugurated a Covid-19 drive-through vaccination facility at the National Stadium Karachi. The facility will be operational from 10 AM to 10 PM daily and citizens will be able to avail this drive-through facility, free of charge. The vaccination is being undertaken by the Aga Khan Health Services (AKHS) team.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister of Health & Population Welfare, Government of Sindh, was the chief guest at the inauguration. Saeed Ghani, Minister of Information and Labour, Government of Sindh, Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative, Head of Mission in Pakistan, and Senior Government representatives from the Ministry of Health as well as the District Management team graced the occasion. Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO HBL, along with senior executives of the Bank represented HBL at the inauguration.

The facility has been set up to support the Government of Sindh's ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage vaccination across the city.

HBL undertook the largest vaccination drive for any corporate entity in the country as part of its #HBLCares initiative. More than 11,000 staff members and their families were vaccinated in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

