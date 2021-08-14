Karachi Yarn Market Rate

ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (August 13, 2021). ======================================= CONES ...
Recorder Report 14 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (August 13, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2150
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2350
Indus                              2400
Bajwa                              2250
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2450
United                             2200
Abdullah Textile                   2200
Indus                              2450
Bajwa                              2330
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2500
Suriya Tex                         2450
United                             2350
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2500
Nadeem Textile                     2450
Indus Dyeing                       2500
Abdullah Textile                   2400
Lucky Cotton                       2400
22/1.
Bajwa                              2450
United                             2400
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2500
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2650
Amin Text                          2600
Shadman Cotton                     2600
Diamond Int'l                      2600
Lucky Cotton                       2550
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2750
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2750
Al-Karam                           2750
Jubilee Spinning                   2700
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2750
Lucky Cotton                       2650
Diamond Intl                       2700
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2750
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3400
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3800
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3650
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2550
Amin                               2550
Indus Dyeing                       2640
Bajwa                              2550
Nadeem Textile                     2550
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3400
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3850
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2700
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2850
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   3800
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3900
CHEES CONES
10/1.                              1650
Kasim Tex                          1650
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1500
Super                              1250
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1900
Masal                              1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            190.00
Rupali                           175.00
Imported                         205.00
75/36/0
Imported                         164.00
Local                            145.00
Rupali                           142.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         175.00
Local                            155.00
Rupali                           152.00
100/36/0
Imported                         159.00
Local                            134.00
Rupali                           128.00
100/48/INT
Local                            142.50
Rupali                           138.00
Imported                         163.00
150/48/0
Imported                         148.00
Local                            125.00
Rupali                           120.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         154.00
Local                            129.00
Rupali                           125.00
300/96/0
Imported                         144.00
Local                            121.00
Rupali                           118.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         148.00
Local                            125.50
Rupali                           121.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         150.00
Local                                NA
Imported                         156.00
Local                            136.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         167.00
Local                            155.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         180.00
Local                            155.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         151.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         146.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         150.00
Local                            177.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         140.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         132.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         138.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    170.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     173.00
A. A. Cotton                     174.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        179.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             180.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        184.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               196.00
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     184.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     206.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    219.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    235.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 208.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               210.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                270.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           210.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           215.00
Prima                            215.00
Local (AVG Price)                204.00
30/S
Kcetex                           217.00
Prima                            217.00
Local (AVG Price)                210.00
40/S
Kcetex                           240.00
Prima                            240.00
Local (AVG Price)                240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           205.00
Local                            180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     153.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     158.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     161.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     164.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     177.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     181.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     210.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     240.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           208.00
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
Lucky Cotton                     190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     205.00
IFL                              201.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       214.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            202.00
IFL (52 48)                      218.00
A. A. Cotton                     210.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    222.00
Zainab (Combed)                  225.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            220.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 235.00
Zainab (Combed)                  237.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      230.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          252.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  250.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            240.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 262.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            270.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           285.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             210.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             215.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             225.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             235.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     245.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     255.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       224.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  222.00
I.C.I. Bright                    225.00
Rupali 1.D                       224.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  222.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               222.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      224.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             225.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          226.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                350.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                350.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 350.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      350.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              450.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 12.08.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

