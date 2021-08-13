ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO says to support Afghan govt 'as much as possible'

  • NATO Allies are deeply concerned about the high levels of violence caused by the Taliban's offensive, including attacks on civilians, targeted killings, and reports of other serious human rights abuses
AFP 13 Aug 2021

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday the alliance would keep its civilian diplomatic presence in Afghanistan as it tries to support the Afghan government and security forces in the face of the Taliban's offensive.

"Our aim remains to support the Afghan government and security forces as much as possible. The security of our personnel is paramount. NATO will maintain our diplomatic presence in Kabul, and continue to adjust as necessary," Stoltenberg said, in a statement following a meeting of NATO envoys.

The Taliban has overrun a string of regional capitals in a lightning offensive since NATO troops largely pulled out of the country on the back of US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw.

Leading NATO powers, the US and Britain late on Thursday said they were ordering the deployment of thousands of troops back to Afghanistan to evacuate their citizens.

Taliban near gates of Kabul as embassies prepare for evacuations

"NATO Allies are deeply concerned about the high levels of violence caused by the Taliban's offensive, including attacks on civilians, targeted killings, and reports of other serious human rights abuses," Stoltenberg said.

"The Taliban need to understand that they will not be recognised by the international community if they take the country by force. We remain committed to supporting a political solution to the conflict," the statement said.

Diplomats at NATO painted a grim picture of the events unfolding in Afghanistan, with one likening them to the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.

"The situation is catastrophic," another diplomat told AFP.

Washington and London announced plans late Thursday to quickly pull out their embassy staff and other citizens from the capital.

Taliban control 65% of Afghanistan, EU official says, after series of sudden gains

NATO allies Denmark and Norway announced Friday that they were temporarily shutting their Kabul embassies.

The moves came as the insurgents took control of Kandahar, the nation's second biggest city, leaving only the capital Kabul and pockets of other territory in government hands.

The government has now effectively lost control of most of the country, following an eight-day blitz into urban centres by the Taliban that has also stunned Kabul's Western backers.

The insurgents have taken over more than a dozen provincial capitals in the past week and encircled the biggest city in the north, the traditional anti-Taliban bastion of Mazar-i-Sharif, which is now one of the few holdouts remaining.

Taliban Jens Stoltenberg NATO chief NATO allies Afghan war NATO troop

NATO says to support Afghan govt 'as much as possible'

Taliban near gates of Kabul as embassies prepare for evacuations

IMF ‘carefully watching’ Afghanistan, too soon to predict spillover to Pakistan

Alien Registration Card will facilitate inclusion in economy: PM Imran

IPO: Octopus Digital's book building to be held on September 9, 10

Pakistan wants broad-based relations with US: FO

US will make mistake if it blames Pakistan for Afghanistan blunder: Asad Umar

NATO envoys to hold urgent meeting on Afghanistan

Hostile forces cannot undermine Pakistan-China's friendship: PM Imran

Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan appointed Punjab govt spokesman

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters