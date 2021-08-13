ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Hostile forces cannot undermine Pakistan-China's friendship: PM Imran

  • Prime minister meets Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong
BR Web Desk 13 Aug 2021

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and exchanged views on bilateral relations, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and mutual cooperation in other sectors.

Ambassador Rong conveyed cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Dasu attackers wanted to target Diamer Basha Dam first: FM Qureshi

A statement issued by the prime minister’s office said the Prime Minister warmly reciprocated the greetings of the Chinese leadership.

“The Prime Minister also appreciated China’s consistent support to Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19 and provision of vaccines including under the COVAX facility,” reads the statement issued by the Prime Minister House.

Pakistan receives 1.55 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China

Since the start of Pakistan's vaccination drive earlier this year, China has ensured an uninterrupted vaccine supply to the country.

During the meeting, PM Imran underscored that Pakistan and China were “iron brothers” and no hostile forces would be allowed to undermine this “iron-clad” friendship.

The meeting comes a day after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi revealed that the Dasu attack’s planning and execution were carried out by Afghanistan and India’s intelligence agencies.

“We believe some elements want to sabotage China’s investments in Pakistan to undermine both countries' economic cooperation and the bilateral relationship,” Qureshi told reporters on Thursday.

"The nexus cannot bear China and Pakistan's growing cooperation and increasing Chinese investment in the country," he added.

Last month, nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis lost their lives when their bus plunged into a ravine after an explosion near the Dasu hydropower plant in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Meanwhile, PM Imran in his meeting with the Chines ambassador noted that CPEC was a “transformational project” and both countries should work closely to make CPEC a "High-Quality Demonstration Project of BRI."

The premier also underscored his government’s resolve for the timely completion of CPEC projects.

“China-Pakistan cooperation in trade, commerce and investment, people-to-people contacts, and mining and natural resources was also discussed,” according to a statement from Prime Minister House.

Govt that comes to force in Afghanistan at barrel of a gun will lack legitimacy: US State Dept

In the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated that there was "no military solution" to the Afghan conflict.

Earlier this week, twelve countries, including Pakistan, the US, and China, along with representatives of the UN and EU decided that they would not recognise any government in Afghanistan that comes to power at the barrel of a gun.

