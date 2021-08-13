ANL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
ASC 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
GGL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
KAPCO 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 154.90 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.61%)
PACE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PAEL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
POWER 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.43%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 50.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.49%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,099 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,645 Increased By ▲ 8.43 (0.03%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -7.44 (-0.02%)
KSE30 18,906 Decreased By ▼ -23.51 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
US authorizes Covid booster jabs for those with weak immune systems

  • The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic
AFP 13 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday authorized an extra dose of Covid vaccine for people with weakened immune systems, as the country struggles to thwart the Delta variant.

"The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease," said acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement.

United States FDA COVID 19 covid vaccine Delta variant Janet Woodcock immune systems

US authorizes Covid booster jabs for those with weak immune systems

