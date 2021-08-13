World
US authorizes Covid booster jabs for those with weak immune systems
- The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic
13 Aug 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday authorized an extra dose of Covid vaccine for people with weakened immune systems, as the country struggles to thwart the Delta variant.
"The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease," said acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement.
France to offer Covid booster shots to elderly, vulnerable from September
Global liquidity booster: Pakistan to get $2.77bn
US authorizes Covid booster jabs for those with weak immune systems
Power projects: Chinese cos refuse to review RoR
UK economy rebounds in second quarter as lockdown eases
Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit
Taliban protest against US air strikes
PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ord
SC remands sugar price case to LHC
TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar
SBP’s forex reserves down $223m
Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary
10 dams to be constructed in 10 years, says PM
Read more stories
Comments