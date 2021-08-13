KDA begins anti-encroachment operation

KARACHI: Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has kicked off an anti-encroachment operation in parts of the metropolis, and demolished several illegal constructions in the last couple of days. As per officials, encroachments on more than 70 acres of KDA land across the city have been evicted.

The drive has been started on directives of DG Karachi Development Authority Asif Ali Memon.

During the ongoing operation, several illegal constructions including shops, residential and commercial plots and boundary walls were not only demolished by heavy machinery but also a special sign board of authority is being displayed on the relinquished lands while monitoring system has been implemented.

The DG KDA has issued a special directive to bring the operation against indiscriminate encroachment to a logical conclusion.

DG KDA Asif Ali Memon further directed the director KDA State and Enforcement Department to ignore any kind of pressure, ensure complete eviction of encroachments on land, and seek cooperation from law enforcement agencies, if required.

The staffs of the State and Enforcement Department along with the concerned executive engineers are engaged in the operation with full force to demolish the illegal structures on KDA lands across the city.

