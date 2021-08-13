ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
DSP Patrolling Faisalabad conducts surprise checks

13 Aug 2021

FAISALABAD: On the direction of SSP Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal, District DSP Patrolling Faisalabad Malik Mohammad Amin also conducted surprise checks of Patrolling Post Jhamra, Khai Bangla, Kanjwani, Jallah Chowk, Kanian Bangla and Jaswana.

During the patrolling, the vehicles on patrol, the attendance of the soldiers and the discipline were checked. The post also reviewed the cleaning and mess system. Also reviewed the plants provided to Post Hay in connection with the Clean and Green Pakistan Moment. During this time, he also planted trees himself and instructed the staff to be responsible for the growth of plants to be planted under the Clean and Green Movement. Special measures should be taken for the growth and protection of plants.

He said that the security personnel of the post would wear bullet proof jackets at all times and would keep the security on high alert. Officers and young men on patrol will be on high alert. Install as many signboards as possible for the promotion of Helpline 1124 in the bat area of the patrolling post so that the public can get timely guidance and help.

The patrolling police specialize in providing assistance to the distressed citizens and providing first aid to the injured in accidents. It is our duty to provide indiscriminate assistance to the people seeking help during patrols and to take immediate action on calls received from the 1124 helpline. He directed the staff to keep a close watch on the movement of the accused through community policing and action should be taken without any discrimination to prevent illicit arms and drugs in the bat area of the patrolling post. Strictly follow Corona Virus SOPs. He directed to must use mask while on duty.

Meanwhile, DSP Patrolling Malik Mohammad Amin paid his respects to the family of Constable Shafqat who died of a heart attack while on duty at Patrolling Post Jallah Chowk and expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, conveying the message of SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal, he said that the families of the martyred and employees who died during the service would never be left alone.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments are closed on this story.