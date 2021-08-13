Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (August 12, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 12.08.2021 VALUE 12.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1273% PA 0.6228% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0938% PA 0.6563% PA For 12 months -0.0104% PA 0.8646% PA For 2 Years -0.0104% PA 1.3646% PA For 3 Years -0.0104% PA 1.6146% PA For 4 years -0.0104% PA 1.8646% PA For 5 years -0.0104% PA 1.9896% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 12.08.2021 VALUE 12.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1801% PA 0.5699% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1554% PA 0.5946% PA For 12 Months 0.0358% PA 0.8393% PA For 2 Years 0.0358% PA 1.3393% PA For 3 Years 0.0358% PA 1.5893% PA For 4 years 0.0358% PA 1.8393% PA For 5 years 0.0358% PA 1.9643% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 12.08.2021 VALUE 12.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3091% PA 1.0591% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2873% PA 1.0373% PA For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 12.08.2021 VALUE 12.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1513% PA 0.5987% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1842% PA 0.5658% PA For 12 Months -0.1953% PA 0.6797% PA For 2 Years -0.1953% PA 1.1797% PA For 3 Years -0.1953% PA 1.4297% PA For 4 Years -0.1953% PA 1.6797% PA For 5 years -0.1953% PA 1.8047% PA ========================================================

