Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 13 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (August 12, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 12.08.2021   VALUE 12.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1273% PA            0.6228% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months           0.0938% PA            0.6563% PA
For 12 months          -0.0104% PA            0.8646% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0104% PA            1.3646% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0104% PA            1.6146% PA
For  4 years           -0.0104% PA            1.8646% PA
For  5 years           -0.0104% PA            1.9896% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 12.08.2021   VALUE 12.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months           0.1801% PA            0.5699% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1554% PA            0.5946% PA
For 12 Months           0.0358% PA            0.8393% PA
For  2 Years            0.0358% PA            1.3393% PA
For  3 Years            0.0358% PA            1.5893% PA
For  4 years            0.0358% PA            1.8393% PA
For  5 years            0.0358% PA            1.9643% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 12.08.2021   VALUE 12.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3091% PA            1.0591% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2873% PA            1.0373% PA
For 12 Months           0.2507% PA            1.1257% PA
For  2 Years            0.2507% PA            1.6257% PA
For  3 Years            0.2507% PA            1.8757% PA
For  4 years            0.2507% PA            2.1257% PA
For  5 years            0.2507% PA            2.2507% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 12.08.2021   VALUE 12.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1513% PA            0.5987% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1842% PA            0.5658% PA
For 12 Months          -0.1953% PA            0.6797% PA
For  2 Years           -0.1953% PA            1.1797% PA
For  3 Years           -0.1953% PA            1.4297% PA
For  4 Years           -0.1953% PA            1.6797% PA
For  5 years           -0.1953% PA            1.8047% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

