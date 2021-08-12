ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sugar and coffee close up; cocoa hits 5-month highs

  • The United States sugar beet crop will face some harvest delays after initial problems with drier-than-normal weather, said the USDA.
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

NEW YORK/LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up on Thursday as the market consolidated just below a four-year high set earlier this week, underpinned by a potential tightening in supplies as production prospects in Brazil are downgraded.

Coffee also rose while cocoa futures hit 5-month highs.

SUGAR

October raw sugar rose 0.07 cent, or 0.4pc, at 19.54 cents per lb. It had climbed to a peak of 19.75 cents on Tuesday - the highest since March 2017.

Dealers said a combination of drought and frost had dented sugar production prospects in Brazil, potentially leading to a global deficit in the 2021/22 season.

They noted a reluctance to hold short positions amid concerns the situation in Brazil could deteriorate further.

Raw sugar slips from 5-1/2 month peak, arabica also falls

The United States sugar beet crop will face some harvest delays after initial problems with drier-than-normal weather, said the USDA.

October white sugar rose by $4.90, or 1.0pc, at $476.10 a tonne.

Pakistan has issued a new international tender to purchase 200,000 tonnes of white sugar, European traders said on Thursday.

COFFEE

December arabica coffee settled up 2.6 cents, or 1.4pc, at $1.896 per lb, the highest since end-July.

The market remained underpinned by a diminished outlook for next season's crop in Brazil after recent frost damage, with this year's harvest now almost complete.

Coffee growers in Brazil are heading into the final days of this season's harvesting, having collected 89pc of the 2021/22 crop by Aug. 10, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

Sugar prices climb while arabica coffee consolidates

November robusta coffee fell by $10, or 0.5pc, at $1,854 a tonne.

Vietnam's domestic coffee prices edged up this week due to tight supplies at the end of the season, while demand remained muted in Indonesia, traders said on Thursday.

COCOA

December London cocoa?? Settled down 1 pound to 1,769 pounds per tonne? having hit a 5-month high of 1,784 pounds earlier in the session.

December New York cocoa closed up $2, or 0.1pc, to $2,582 a tonne, having also set a 5-month high.

"New York and London closed higher yesterday and trends remain up in both markets. London was the stronger one," said a U.S. broker, adding that the continuing reopening of economies should improve demand.

Cocoa Arabica coffee Cocoa prices coffee prices Raw sugar sugar price cocoa crop coffee crop

Sugar and coffee close up; cocoa hits 5-month highs

3 employees dead, 2 injured in accidental explosion in POF's Wah factory: ISPR

Pakistan set to receive $2.77 billion from IMF on Aug 23, says Tarin

PM Imran promises more dams, focus on 'clean energy'

Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence: source

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

Capital gains tax rates for PSX, MUFAP, PMEX investors issued by NCCPL

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

AJK elections acted as a super spreader for Covid-19: Asad Umar

KSE-100 falls 107 points as positive momentum fails to continue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters