Civil war in Afghanistan could affect Pakistan's focus on trade links with Central Asia: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that in case of a civil war in Afghanistan, it could affect Pakistan's geo-economic agenda of improving trade links with Central Asia, Radio Pakistan reported.

In an interview with the foreign media in Islamabad on Thursday, Imran said the prevailing situation in Afghanistan could lead to a civil war in the country, making us suffer being the immediate neighbour.

He said the only solution to the Afghan conflict is the formation of an inclusive government through a political settlement.

US has really messed it up in Afghanistan: PM Imran

He maintained that Pakistan is ready to work with any government in Afghanistan that is elected by its people. "We have no favourites in Afghanistan."

The premier highlighted that the Afghan government must stop making Pakistan a scapegoat for its own failures. "Pakistan is not responsible for Afghanistan's internal problems," he stated.

He mentioned that Pakistan played a crucial role in peace efforts in Afghanistan and Doha talks were meant to ensure peace there through a ceasefire and political settlement.

It is unfair to blame Pakistan for crisis in Afghanistan, says PM

He said the government reached out to all Afghan factions for ensuring peace and bringing an end to the conflict. "The perfect time for political settlement was during NATO forces' stay in Afghanistan and now it seems difficult."

Regarding National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf's comments, Imran said he is not waiting for a phone call from US President Joe Biden. "I keep hearing that President Biden hasn't called me. It's his business. It's not like I am waiting for any phone call," he said.