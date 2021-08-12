ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
Pakistan

JI chief criticizes PTI for using tree plantation campaign as ‘political stunt’

Recorder Report 12 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has criticized the PTI for using tree plantation campaign as political stunt, saying the fact is that the Imran Khan government has failed to show any performance in any filed from sports to agriculture and industry in past three years.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself a cricketer but even the sports have not seen any improvement in his tenure. Playgrounds are lying barren and sportspersons are desperate finding no patronage from the government, he said this while talking to media after visiting start weight lifter Talha Talib residence on Wednesday.

The JI chief congratulated and awarded Talha with cash prize and gifts for showing excellent performance in Tokyo Olympic. He demanded the government extend full facilities to Talha and other talented youth to able them to compete and win international events.

Talking to media, he said the electoral reforms were the only way forward to strengthen democracy in the country.

He said the JI was in favour of Electronic Voting Machines but they should be first used as pilot project instead of introducing them in all over the country during the polls. He said the PTI failed to improve the situation of small farmers and bring down the prices of seed, pesticides, fertilizers and agriculture machinery. He reiterated the JI would take part in polls under its own flag and electoral symbol and would not be part of any alliance.

To another question, he replied the peace in Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan but India bent upon fuelling civil war in the country and it could cause damage to Islamabad’s interests. He said the PTI did nothing for Kashmir cause and it seemed both Islamabad and New Delhi reached to a settlement on Kashmir. However, he warned that the people of Kashmir and Pakistan would never accept any hidden agreement and the fate of the region should be decided according to the UN resolutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Tokyo Olympic Imran Khan UN resolutions fertilizers Sirajul Haq Electronic Voting machines

