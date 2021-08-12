PMC approached to extend deadline for MDCAT application

ISLAMABAD: Scores of students and their families have approached Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and demanded extension in the deadline to apply for Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) as numerous students are feared to be left out for this exam.

The deadline to apply for MDCAT was July 25 while students in different parts of the country were having their intermediate exams that ended on July 27.

On account of students’ hectic engagements related to intermediate examinations, numerous students have reportedly missed the deadline to apply for MDCAT.

In addition, several students in far-flung areas of the country also missed the deadline for MDCAT due to internet related problems.

Officials in PMC informed Business Recorder that PMC recently received numerous applications by the students or their parents/guardians requesting extension in MDCAT exam.

However, the PMC, so far, has not, taken any decision on the extension of the exam application deadline.

The students and their families have demanded that their requests to extend the deadline be entertained. Otherwise, they stated, ‘one precious year’ of the students, who want to appear in MDCAT exam this year, would go in waste.

The test will take place from August 30 to September 30 in 20 designated cities across the country and in select cities abroad depending on the student registrations.

