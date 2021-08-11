ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Research, technology can boost Pakistan's agriculture sector: PM Imran

  • Says no one in the past has thought about the farmers
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Aug 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the inclusion of research and technology can help boost Pakistan’s agriculture sector, adding that the country’s more than eight million farmers are its biggest asset.

Addressing a farmers' convention at the Islamia University Bahawalpur’s Baghdadul Jadid campus, the premier noted that his government is not only helping farmers but also trying to facilitate them through research and guidance on seed development.

With food security at stake, PM tells farmers govt determined to boost agri output

Talking about income inequality, PM Khan said that no one in the past thought about the farmers. “Industrialists and big interests ignored the farmers and made financial gains by taking advantage of them,” he noted.

Giving the example of sugar mills, he said that the government is making efforts to ensure that farmers get “full payment and that too without unnecessary delays.”

“Our vision is to double the farmer’s income as it will directly help Pakistan by reducing poverty,” he stated.

Kisan Card to end discrepancy, corruption: PM

Talking about the rapid rise in Pakistan’s population, the premier said that we have to increase our agricultural output which can only happen if we support the farming sector. “Research and science in the agriculture sector can take us forward,” he said.

Earlier this month, the premier had stated that food security would be a major challenge for the country in coming years, adding that the government has decided to equip farmers with seeds, research-based information and the use of technology to increase production.

“We have to decide now about the measures to be taken to ensure food security as well as making Pakistan a food exporting country,” he added.

The premier noted that Pakistan cannot progress economically unless we facilitate low-income families and poor segments of society. “A country cannot progress if you have a sea of poor people and only a small segment of rich people.”

Citing China's example, Prime Minister Imran said the country developed because it managed to raise millions of people out of poverty and supported its farming communities.

He reiterated that the government will do everything it can to help farmers. "We want to keep our farmers’ wealthy,” he said adding that “new agricultural methods and technology can help increase farmers' success and productivity.”

Last year, the government approved a Rs56.6 billion agriculture relief package for farmers to offer them subsidies on fertilizers, cottonseed and pesticides amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the package, the government offered a Rs37 billion subsidy to farmers on the purchase of fertilizers.

The relief package was part of the Rs100 billion out of Rs1200 billion coronavirus relief package which the government announced for small and medium businesses and the agriculture sector.

Punjab government Imran Khan agriculture growth Farmers convention

