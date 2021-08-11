ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Raw sugar futures ease, focus remains on Brazilian crops

  • December New York cocoa rose by $1, or 0.04%, to $2,537 a tonne
  • November robusta coffee rose by $1, or 0.05%, to $1,864 a tonne
  • October raw sugar was down 0.16 cents, or 0.8%, to 19.43 cents per lb
Reuters 11 Aug 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday, slipping back slightly after rising sharply during the prior session to the highest levels in more than four years, as the market continued to focus on crop conditions in Brazil.

SUGAR

October raw sugar was down 0.16 cents, or 0.8%, to 19.43 cents per lb at 1138 GMT.

The front month climbed to a peak of 19.75 cents on Tuesday - the highest since March 2017.

Raw sugar slips from 5-1/2 month peak, arabica also falls

Dealers said the market's recent run-up was fuelled by diminishing prospects for production in Brazil, with concerns heightened by a report issued on Tuesday by cane industry group Unica.

The report confirmed damage to crops from unusually harsh frosts in June and July and the sugar season in Brazil could end much earlier than usual.

"If this really turned out to be the case, the global supply of sugar would tighten noticeably, as Brazil is responsible for roughly 40% of global sugar exports. The deficit estimates for the global sugar market in 2021/22 would then need to be revised considerably upwards," Commerzbank said in a note.

October white sugar rose by $0.90, or 0.2%, to $469.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

November robusta coffee rose by $1, or 0.05%, to $1,864 a tonne.

Dealers said shipping disruptions from both Vietnam and Brazil had helped to tighten the robusta market and led to a drawdown in exchange stocks.

Arabica coffee hits 4-1/2 year high on Brazil frosts

ICE valid robusta stocks stood at 142,250 tonnes, as of Aug. 10, down from 147,320 tonnes a month earlier and 154,650 tonnes two months ago.

Vietnam's coffee exports in July were down 4.5% from June at 122,293 tonnes, government customs data released on Wednesday showed.

September arabica coffee rose by 0.65 cents, or 0.4%, to $1.8265 per lb.

COCOA

December New York cocoa rose by $1, or 0.04%, to $2,537 a tonne.

December London cocoa fell by 1 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,751 pounds a tonne.

