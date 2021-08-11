ANL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
Pakistan, Ukraine look to enhance bilateral ties

  • Foreign Minister Qureshi says country is focusing on geo-economics as tool to improve relations
BR Web Desk 11 Aug 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan highly values its relations with Ukraine, and desires to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

In a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Qureshi exchanged views on improving ties and promotion of trade.

The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s focus on geo-economics and reiterated the importance of augmenting economic ties.

Qureshi further underlined the need for the Pakistan-Ukraine Business Council to play an instrumental role in this regard.

The two foreign ministers agreed to hold the next round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) and the inaugural session of the Pakistan-Ukrainian Joint Economic Commission in September 2021.

Ukrainian Ambassador calls on COAS

Both foreign ministers stressed the importance of exchanging high-level visits between the two countries to boost bilateral relations. FM Qureshi and Dymtro Kuleba extended invitations to each other to undertake official visits.

In May, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Ukraine and met with the Ukrainian PM and other cabinet members.

Pak-Ukraine trade turnover registers significant increase

Stressing the importance of boosting bilateral ties with Ukraine, he said that Pakistan believes that both nations would develop meaningful and long-term relationships through enhanced cooperation.

The COAS also visited the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, where he held separate meetings with Shmyhal Denys, prime minister of Ukraine, and Uruskyi Oleh, deputy prime minister and minister for strategic industries of Ukraine.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the Afghan peace process, and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation in various fields were discussed.

