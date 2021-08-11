ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
Bank holiday

Recorder Report 11 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Saturday, August 14, on the occasion of Independence Day as declared by the government of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

