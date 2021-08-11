Over 20.4m people vaccinated in Punjab so far

LAHORE: While the vaccination drive against coronavirus is under way at fast pace across the province, over 20.4 million people have so far been vaccinated in Punjab, it has been learnt.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam stated that a record number of people are vaccinated in Punjab on daily basis. Currently, as many as 662 vaccination centers are in operation across the province. She urged the public to adhere to Corona SOPs, as timely vaccination is the only key to cope with Delta variant. She also appreciated the public inclusion in vaccine drive.

The overall positivity rate of coronavirus reached to 5.92%, as out of 19303 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1144 fresh infections and 38 fatalities were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 365,824 and death toll to 11239. Out of 38 deaths reported during the last 24 hours, 14 were reported in Lahore, seven in Rawalpindi, six in Muzaffargarh, three in Faisalabad, two in Rahim Yar Khan and one each in Sargodha and Sheikhupura taking the tally of death toll in these districts to 4474, 1671, 296, 1182, 279, 292 and 124, respectively.

With the recovery of 999 more corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab reached to 336,078. On the other hand, as many as 2669 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the past 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 967,073 showing recovery rate of 89.9%.

Out of 1144 fresh virus cases during the last 24 hours, as many as 533 were reported in Lahore, 244 in Rawalpindi, 36 in Faisalabad, 51 in Multan and 76 in Gujranwala. As per break-up of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 187908 cases and 4474 deaths, Rawalpindi 30172 cases and 1671 deaths, Faisalabad 22265 cases and 1182 deaths, Multan 18591 cases and 876 deaths, Gujranwala 8628 cases and 444 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6468 cases and 279 deaths, Sargodha 8660 cases and 292 deaths, Sheikhupura 3983 cases and 124 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2383 cases and 296 deaths and Sialkot reported 7476 cases and 241 deaths.

Moreover, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has launched a public survey to analyze various trends in vaccination against Covid-19.

The UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram said the ongoing Corona pandemic continued to challenge lifestyles and systems and the prolonged use of vaccines under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) coupled with an emergency of mutations and variants warranted attention so that the highest standards of health and safety were ensured.

"With fast-changing clinical and public-health scenarios, scientific information-sharing and researching are more pressing than ever before", he said.

Javed Akram lamented that the vaccination process was not as active in the country as it should be; about 80 percent of the population must be vaccinated for which the vaccination programme needs to be stepped up.

He added that there could be 39,000 mutations in the coronavirus; no corona vaccine had been registered for commercial use. So far, all vaccines had been approved for emergency use.

On the other hand, MoU signing ceremony for Neurology Research Grants (NRG) between Pakistan Society of Neurology (PSN), Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), and Getz Pharma was held.

Prof Saleem Barech, President of PSN appreciated the collaborating parties for stepping up and supporting them to develop a research culture in neurology.

Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, Vice-Chancellor of DUHS, shared how partnerships are bringing major enhancements to the healthcare system globally. Dr Jahanzeb Kamal, Director Medical Affairs for Getz Pharma, briefed about the project and how it will help to address the unmet medical needs in the neurology landscape.

