AGP unearths 'dubious' expenditure on two VVIP aircraft

Recorder Report 11 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Tuesday released a special audit report on the expenditure incurred on procurement and subsequent repair of two VVIP Jet Gulfstream Aircrafts, for the years, 2005-06 to 2018-19.

Main findings of the audit include non-production of record pertaining to procurement of aircrafts amounting to $61 million and repair and maintenance record for years, 2005-06 to 2012-13.

Audit also observed non fulfillment of the RRC obligations such as levy of late delivery charges, non-inclusion of bank guarantee and non-availability of price lost.

Audit also found that out of allocated budget of $147 million, an amount of $126 million could not be reconciled. Out of total LC amount, ie, $30 million against the RRC, an expenditure of $10.4 million could also not be reconciled.

Audit also revealed unauthorised expenditure for navigational upgradation of G IV and G-450 to the tune of $6.85 million. The two Gulfstream aircrafts were procured from M/s Gulfstream, USA, on propriety basis during years, 2005 and 2007 respectively, under the orders of the prime minister for domestic and international visits of the VVIPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

