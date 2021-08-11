Praiseworthy step

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet are said to have refused to accept 10 percent raise in basic salaries, as proposed by the Cabinet Division due to country's economic condition. The Cabinet, therefore, deserves praise. The current economic situation constitutes a challenge for all of us, particularly the government.

This period of belt tightening requires us to live modestly and make financial sacrifices. The provincial governments are, therefore, required to follow in the footsteps of the federal government/cabinet. It is a situation in which people's living standards have to be reduced because of economic difficulties. Austerity is essential to reduce government expenditure.

Saulat Shah (Peshawar)

