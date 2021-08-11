AGP concerned over incomplete annual financial statement of NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), while unearthing massive irregularities in the accounts of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has expressed serious concerns on the incomplete annual financial statement of the NDMA.

According to the Federal Appropriation Accounts of the NDMA for the year 2019-20 report released here on Tuesday, the AGP has pointed out that the NDMA has not disclosed balance lying in the NDMF foreign currency accounts worth $4.044 million.

The report further said that the authority has made irregular expenditure worth Rs7.9 billion without opening separate account and also did not maintain the record.

The NDMA did not adhere to the instructions of the Finance Division regarding payments made in US dollars instead of reniminbi worth $35 million.

The AGP has observed non-utilisation of grant for intended purpose and irregular retention of $4 million, non-disclosure of pending liabilities worth Rs1.65 billion, non-maintenance of record of assets held by the NDMA and un-authentic payments without obtaining vouched accounts Rs600 million.

Moreover, the AGP also observed NDMA transferred $4 million into the NDMA fund in violation of accounting procedures, Rs100 million funds lapse by the NDMA, non-availability of record against payment of Rs537.8 million, irregular rentention of GST by the NDMA and non-deposit into government treasury amounting Rs57.5 million.

Furthermore, the NDMA did not prove bank confirmation of the authority accounts to the AGP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021