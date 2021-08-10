Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,303,610 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 203,332,890 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 8,556 new deaths and 625,724 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 2,048 new deaths, followed by Russia with 792 and Iran with 588.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 617,321 deaths from 35,948,170 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 563,562 deaths from 20,177,757 cases, India with 428,682 deaths from 31,998,158 cases, Mexico with 244,690 deaths from 2,978,330 cases, and Peru with 197,029 deaths from 2,125,848 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 598 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 284, and Brazil with 265.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,393,283 deaths from 41,583,865 cases, Europe 1,213,964 deaths from 59,770,342 infections, and Asia 707,304 deaths from 46,441,407 cases.

The United States And Canada has reported 643,991 deaths from 37,388,161 cases, Africa 178,060 deaths from 7,054,509 cases, Middle East 165,535 deaths from 11,000,058 cases, and Oceania 1,473 deaths from 94,553 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.