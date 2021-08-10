Model courts: SC yet to give details, law ministry tells NA

ISLAMABAD: The Law and Justice Ministry informed the National Assembly Monday that despite writing over a dozen letters requesting names of cities where model courts are working, the Supreme Court of Pakistan is yet to provide the details.

In response to a question asked by Tahira Aurangzeb of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in a written reply the Law and Justice Minister, Dr Farogh Naseem, said that the details of the model courts are not available with the ministry as it was not the federal government initiative.

“The model courts are administered by Supreme Court of Pakistan, due to which, the registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan and Federal Judicial Academy have been requested to provide the requisite information vide this Division’s letters dated 7th February, 2020, 26th February, 2020, 1st April, 2020, 29th April, 2020, 3rd June, 2020, 10th July, 2020, 4th September, 2020, 23rd November, 2020, 21st January, 2021, 19th February, 2021, 05th April, 2021, 14th June, 2021, and 02-08-2021,” he said in a written reply.

He said that once the information is received, it would be provided to the National Assembly by the Law Division.

Aurangzeb said that she had submitted the question two years ago but she did not receive any answer so far, which is quite strange.

Naveed Qamar of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that all the institutions in the country should work under the constitution.

“If the courts are reluctant to respond to questions asked by the lawmakers, how the writ of the government can be established. The government should establish its writ,” he added.

He said that it would not be appropriate if the parliament does not accept the courts orders, adding all the all institutions should work within the parameters of the constitution.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that he would talk with Attorney General for Pakistan to convey the concerns of the parliamentarians to the apex court.

The Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan, seconded Qamar, saying all the institutions should work within the parameters of the constitution.

He said that letters were written to the court but the answer has not yet been received.

“Speaker, besides Attorney General for Pakistan, you should also convey the message of parliamentarians to registrar Supreme Court,” he added.

The lack of quorum in the National Assembly once again marred the proceedings of the House as important matters pertaining to legislation could not be taken up.

Soon after the question hour, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro of PPP, pointed out the quorum, which led to adjournment of the House as the required number to run the House could not be completed after counting.

Earlier, during question hour, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed informed the National Assembly that owing to the incumbent government efforts, the National Highways Authority (NHA) earned record profit of Rs86 billion registering 125 per cent increase during the last fiscal year.

Responding to various supplementary questions, he said that no maintenance work of highways was carried out in 2014 to 2108, adding now maintenance work of highways was being done across the country.

The maintenance of 4,000 km will be completed by June next year, he said, adding maintenance of 1,100 km had already been completed.

“The new roads network of 6,118km was laid across the country,” he added.

He said that two road projects for Chitral district was included in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for current year 2021-21.

The projects included Chitral to Shandur Road and Shandur to Gilgit-Baltistan road, he added.

He said these projects were important for promotion of tourism in the country, adding the provincial government had also completed feasibility study of Dir Motorway and its PC-1 had also been approved.

Regarding, Chitral to Chakdara road project, he said that Korea was providing funds for the project.

Two government bills – the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Pakistan Institute of education Bill, 2021 – were referred to relevant standing committees while an ordinance was laid in the House.

Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan presented The Pakistan Airports Authority Ordinance, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021