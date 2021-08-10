US donates 1m rapid Covid kits to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United States Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), donated one million COVID-19 antigen rapid diagnostic tests Monday to help Pakistan to diagnose the coronavirus and respond to urgent health needs, said a press release .

These new rapid diagnostic tests detect infection in minutes and greatly enhance real-time monitoring, enabling health officials to quickly identify hotspots of infection. Having access to quick and accurate testing will allow Pakistan’s National Command Operation Center and the Federal Health Ministry further mitigate the spread of COVID-19, especially in remote locations and at border crossings.

“These rapid test kits will help Pakistan to more quickly detect and diagnose the coronavirus, enabling the government to adjust its strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19,” said USAID Mission Director Julie A. Koenen.

“This donation delivers on President Biden’s promise to stand with the people of Pakistan in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The shipment was formally received at the ceremony by Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

In his remarks, Dr Sultan thanked USAID for their donation and partnership. He also commented that this effort is a true reflection of the mutual friendship between the United States and Pakistan.—PR

