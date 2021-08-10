HBL, Sindh govt to launch drive-through vaccination facility

KARACHI: HBL and Sindh govt will launch COVID-19 drive-through vaccination facility.

HBL has partnered with the government of Sindh in their continuing efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage vaccination across the city.

The bank is facilitating the setting up of a COVID-19 drive-through vaccination facility in Karachi.

The facility that is being set up will be located within the premises of the National Stadium, Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021