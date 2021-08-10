Planting of mangrove saplings: National Foods collaborates with WWF

KARACHI: National Foods Limited (NFL) has collaborated with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to plant mangrove saplings, which are critical to the conservation of marine life and those dependent on it along Pakistan’s coastal areas, under #LetsPlantOurFuture campaign.

This initiative encompasses a series of sustainability activities including reduction of the paper usage in packaging of its recipe mixes category by up to 25%, which in turn will result in reduced tree felling of hundreds of trees.

The Chief Executive Officer of NFL, Abrar Hasan, said: “Climatic disruption is among the most crucial threats faced by our planet Earth and its 8 billion inhabitants. Deforestation is surely among the multiple factors causing this ecological crisis. NFL is pleased to collaborate with WWF for our Eco-Friendly campaign #LetsPlantOurFuture. It encompasses a series of sustainability activities across all areas of our operations and broader interaction with society, which will enable reduced carbon footprint and environmental impact”.—PR

