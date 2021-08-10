Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
10 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 9, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
392,686,420 237,889,259 13,078,128,134 7,696,566,755
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,108,376,391 (895,677,577) 212,698,814
Local Individuals 10,049,828,046 (10,490,438,431) (440,610,385)
Local Corporates 4,558,564,238 (4,330,652,667) 227,911,571
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.