KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 9, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 392,686,420 237,889,259 13,078,128,134 7,696,566,755 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,108,376,391 (895,677,577) 212,698,814 Local Individuals 10,049,828,046 (10,490,438,431) (440,610,385) Local Corporates 4,558,564,238 (4,330,652,667) 227,911,571 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021