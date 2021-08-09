ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.82%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.4%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.31%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.46%)
GGL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.99%)
HUMNL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.92%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
MLCF 43.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 154.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.91%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
PAEL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 51.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.57%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TRG 155.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.72%)
UNITY 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
WTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.14%)
BR100 5,139 Decreased By ▼ -13.95 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,603 Decreased By ▼ -207 (-0.8%)
KSE100 47,433 Decreased By ▼ -57.16 (-0.12%)
KSE30 18,953 Decreased By ▼ -11.91 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippine central bank seen holding rates steady as recovery hopes dim

  • The Philippines recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 case increase in almost four months on Saturday
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

MANILA: The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its key interest rate steady on Thursday for a sixth straight meeting, as a new wave of COVID-19 infections darkens the outlook for the economy, a Reuters poll showed.

All 11 economists surveyed predicted the central bank will keep the overnight reverse repurchase facility rate at a record-low of 2.0% at its policy meeting, which will follow the release of second-quarter economic output data on Tuesday.

The economy likely expanded 10% in the June quarter from a year earlier, based on the median forecast in the same poll, compared with a record 17% contraction in the same period last year and a revised 3.9% slump in the first quarter.

Philippine central bank intends to keep rates low, plays down inflation risks

On Monday, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno repeated the central bank's resolve to maintain its accommodative monetary policy for as long as needed to ensure a sustainable recovery.

Economists cited a low base effect and improved domestic demand for the likely rebound in second-quarter growth, as daily coronavirus cases declined in the period from a record peak in early April.

However, the economy likely contracted by 1.7% from the previous quarter on seasonally adjusted terms, after 0.3% growth in the first three months, based on forecasts from four economists.

The reimposition of lockdown measures in the capital Manila and several provinces this month, to prevent the spread of infections driven by the more transmissible Delta variant, has clouded economic prospects.

The Philippines recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 case increase in almost four months on Saturday.

"We believe there is no further room for BSP to ease... But with inflation moving within target, the central bank is likely to keep its policy rate unchanged this year," HSBC economist Noelan Arbis said.

Philippine central bank coronavirus cases Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Covid19 infections

Philippine central bank seen holding rates steady as recovery hopes dim

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Afghan team informed: Probe findings don't endorse kidnapping complaint

Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials

Do not need to wait for reminder SMS to get 2nd vaccine dose: SAPM on health

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters