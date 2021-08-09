ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.82%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.4%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.31%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.46%)
GGL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.99%)
HUMNL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.92%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
MLCF 43.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 154.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.91%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
PAEL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 51.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.57%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TRG 155.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.72%)
UNITY 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
WTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.14%)
BR100 5,139 Decreased By ▼ -13.95 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,603 Decreased By ▼ -207 (-0.8%)
KSE100 47,433 Decreased By ▼ -57.16 (-0.12%)
KSE30 18,953 Decreased By ▼ -11.91 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
India's Kohli elated with 'gold dust' from tailenders

  • In comparison, England's last three batsmen twice made a combined 20 in the series opener
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

NOTTINGHAM: A near 50-run haul by India's notoriously brittle batting tail in the first innings of the drawn opening test against England was like "gold dust", Indian captain Virat Kohli said.

Since 2018, India's last three batsmen have had the worst average of all test playing nations.

They made a significant contribution at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, however, where rain washed out the final day's play on Sunday and robbed the match of an exciting finish.

Verma's teenage India dream goes on with debut Test fifties

A career-best 28 from Jasprit Bumrah, 13 from Mohammed Shami and seven not out by Mohammed Siraj helped the tourists to a vital 95-run first innings lead in a low-scoring contest.

"They've been in the nets regularly, wanting to contribute regularly, wanting to contribute to the team," Kohli said of the tailenders' batting exploits after the draw. "Getting 50-plus runs from those three bowlers was like gold dust for us.

"We'd have been talking about a lead of 40-odd and then we got to a lead of 95 purely because of their efforts."

In comparison, England's last three batsmen twice made a combined 20 in the series opener.

"Just the grit and determination," Kohli said. "As opposition, when the bowlers get runs it can be annoying. They did a tremendous job with the bat."

With the tailenders giving a good account of themselves, India will be tempted to continue with the same bowling combination of four seamers and a pacer in the remaining four tests against Joe Root's side.

"This looks like the right template for us moving forward," Kohli said.

The second test is scheduled at Lord's from Thursday.

