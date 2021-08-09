ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.82%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.4%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.31%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.46%)
GGL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.87%)
HUMNL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
MLCF 43.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 154.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.91%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
PAEL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 51.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.57%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TRG 155.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.89%)
UNITY 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
WTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.14%)
BR100 5,140 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.26%)
BR30 25,604 Decreased By ▼ -206.49 (-0.8%)
KSE100 47,435 Decreased By ▼ -54.86 (-0.12%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -11.6 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Do not need to wait for reminder SMS to get 2nd vaccine dose: SAPM on health

BR Web Desk 09 Aug 2021

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said that people can get the second dose of the Covid vaccine anytime after the minimum time interval has passed.

In a tweet on Monday, Sultan said people do not need to wait for the reminder message from 1166, which comes after six weeks for Sinopharm and Sinovac, and after 12 weeks for AstraZeneca.

Pakistan picks up Covid-19 vaccination pace, administers over 1 million doses in a day

He added that the minimum time to wait for those getting Sinopharm is three weeks while for Sinovac and AstraZeneca it is four weeks.

On August 8, a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying 0.68 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived at the Islamabad International Airport from China.

Thousands of people have thronged vaccination centres across the country after the government announced that cellphones of unvaccinated people will be blocked while they will be barred from entering grocery stores and shopping malls.

A shortage of the Sinopharm, Sinovac, and AstraZeneca vaccines has also been witnessed at some vaccination centres.

On Monday, Pakistan reported 4,040 positive infections in a single day. The country has been battling a surge in Covid cases for the past few weeks, driving up its vaccination pace and imposing stricter restrictions as the fourth wave continues in the country.

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

During the first wave, the active number of cases rose to as high as 108,642 on July 1, 2020. During the second wave, the active number of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 49,780 on December 1, 2020. This year, on April 30, during the third wave, Pakistan recorded 90,553 active cases.

However, from June 29, the active number of cases has jumped from 30,000 to over 80,000, with the added worry of the Delta strain in the ongoing fourth wave.

Coronavirus tweet vaccination Faisal Sultan second dose minimum time interval

Do not need to wait for reminder SMS to get 2nd vaccine dose: SAPM on health

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Afghan team informed: Probe findings don't endorse kidnapping complaint

Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters