ANL 30.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.73%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
FCCL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.55%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGGL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.85%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KAPCO 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.63%)
MLCF 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 157.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.47%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PRL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.61%)
PTC 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SILK 1.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.85%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TRG 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.2%)
UNITY 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By ▲ 7.41 (0.14%)
BR30 25,809 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,555 Increased By ▲ 65.1 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,987 Increased By ▲ 21.5 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Gold reels to 4-month low on fears of early Fed tapering

Reuters 09 Aug 2021

Gold fell as much as 4.4% to a more than four-month low on Monday as robust US jobs data stoked concerns of a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike, which could increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

Spot gold was down 1.4% at $1,738.53 per ounce by 0406 GMT, paring earlier losses. Prices touched $1,684.37, their lowest since March 31 earlier in the session, triggered by stop-loss selling.

US gold futures slipped 1.4% to $1,739.00.

"Gold has failed to recapture the $1,750.00 level and the outlook remains bearish now," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

"Friday's non-farm payroll data and potentially the US infrastructure bill this week, have put Fed tapering before year-end firmly back on the table."

Data from the US Labor Department showed US employers hired the most workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages.

That underscored remarks by Fed officials suggesting a sooner than anticipated roll-back of pandemic-era stimulus on the back of a solid labour market recovery.

The data helped lift the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields, hurting gold's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Meanwhile, the dollar index hit a two-week high on Monday.

"Gold's metal will probably get tested into the CPI data this week," said Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management, adding that a strong inflation number could increase the probability of an early interest rate hike.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 1,025.28 tonnes on Friday, from 1,027.61 tonnes on Thursday.

Silver slumped as much as 7.5% hitting a more than eight-month low of $22.50 per ounce earlier in the session. It was last down 1.9%.

Platinum fell 0.9% to $971.05, having earlier hit a low since November 2020 of $959.93. Palladium was flat at $2,626.56.

Gold SPDR Gold Trust Spot gold 10 year US Treasury yields Gold NY gold asia gold us

