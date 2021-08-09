ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Cement: Ready, set

BR Research 09 Aug 2021

Coming off of new peaks that the industry reached during the last fiscal year—covid-19 and lockdowns be damned—July has been a bit of a downer. Cement offtake fell below 4 million tons which sets the fiscal year to a sombre start, though the likely culprit here is the monsoon season which always leads to a dip in demand and does not have too much of an impact over cumulative sales.

Mirroring domestic sales, exports also fell due to rainy season during the month compared to previous months—the share in total offtake coming down from 15-20 percent recorded during several months last year to 12 percent in Jul-21 (10% in Jun-21). The future of the industry rests on its expectations of the domestic market and as highlighted earlier, exports may ride in the backseat for a little while (“Cement: Exports riding in the backseat”, July 12, 2021) as domestic market outshines.

On the back of robust demand and growing capacity utilizations, cement prices have also begun to go up (read: “Cement prices re-emerge”, July 27, 2021) which, as a cyclical commodity is expected from cement, but does not bode too well for the construction and housing industry as nearly all commodities are witnessing a price surge. But that’s the name of the game. Inflationary pressures are either cost-push or demand-pull and it seems like, construction material manufacturers are feeling the push and pull at the same time.

Demand is forecasted to outpace previous years substantially as Naya Pakistan Housing Programs and multiple hydro power projects buy more cement. Meanwhile, coal which is a major fuel input in the production of cement is witnessing the most unrivalled of price rallies (“Coal dunnit”, Aug 6, 2021). For cement makers, cost of coal is really pressing on the nerves and they may consider moving to cheaper coal nearby (currently they buy mainly from South Africa) whilst compromising on quality.

Cement Construction cement producers cement industry cement sales cement prices Naya Pakistan Housing Programs

Cement: Ready, set

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

PM says EVM to help ensure fair, free elections

PM, COAS praise NCOC team

Alleged terrorism funding case: India raids religious organisation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters