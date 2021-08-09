ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Net fall against USD

BR Research Review 09 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Over the week, PKR recorded net fall against USD in both interbank and open markets. The highest fall was recorded on first day of the week when it went down by more than one rupee in both markets. After that it continued to go up and down with mixed movements on Friday.

However, compared to losses of the first day, the gains over the week were marginal. It also went down by one rupee against Euro at start of the week but was able to recoup the losses and ended the week at the same point where it had started.

The global currency markets started the week with an interest in riskier assets but over the week risk preference went down with Euro going flat as possibilities of policy tightening went down in Europe. The markets ended the week with a possibility of dollar gaining strength as strong US jobs report over the week raised expectations of US Federal Reserve ending its stimulus sooner than expected.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee overall lost 95 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over the week closing at 163.40 and 163.50 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR overall lost one rupee for both buying and selling over the week closing at 163.20 and 163.70 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling over the week closing at 191 and 192.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR experienced net loss of 30 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 44.25 and 44.45 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR overall lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling as well closing at 43.25 and 43.45 respectively.

========================================
THE RUPEE
========================================
Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar
========================================
Bid Close                     Rs. 163.40
Offer Close                   Rs. 163.50
Bid Open                      Rs. 162.45
Offer Open                    Rs. 162.55
========================================
Weekly Open market rates for dollar
========================================
Bid Close                     Rs. 163.20
Offer Close                   Rs. 163.70
Bid Open                      Rs. 162.20
Offer Open                    Rs. 162.70
========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

