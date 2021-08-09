Pakistan rejects Indian allegation about possible infiltration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected India's baseless allegations of a possible cross-border "terrorists" infiltration and asked New Delhi to refrain from peddling falsehoods and creating pretexts for false-flag operations.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri while reacting to Indian media reports, quoting "an unnamed" Indian security official making baseless allegations against Pakistan, stated that India's smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known and was fully exposed by the EU DisinfoLab's report.

"We categorically reject the baseless allegations that Pakistan wanted to infiltrate so-called "terrorists" via the Line of Control (LoC)...The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is one of the most militarised zones in the world with over 900,000 Indian security personnel," he said.

Chaudhri pointed out that India has erected multi-tiered fence, installed electronic surveillance equipment and set up multiple layers of security, making it impossible for anything to cross the LoC to enter the IIOJK.

"Therefore, such allegations recycled from time to time have no basis to stand on," he asserted.

On its part, he added that India has been involved in state-terrorism in the IIOJK and against Pakistan. From Samjhota Express killings of February 2007 to the terrorist blast in Lahore in June 2021, terror incidents targeting Pakistanis have had an Indian hand, he added.

Earlier in 2020, the spokesperson added, Pakistan had provided irrefutable evidence to the world community of India's aiding, abetting and financing of state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan through a detailed dossier.

In February this year, he stated that Pakistan had reiterated adherence to the 2003 ceasefire understanding with India in the interest of regional peace and security and to save Kashmiri lives.

"India must not use baseless and misleading allegations of so-called "infiltration" attempts as a handy ploy to find excuses to scuttle the ceasefire understanding. India must also refrain from peddling falsehoods and creating pretexts for false-flag operations. Such irresponsible conduct would only result in further undermining peace and security in the region," the spokesperson asserted.

Earlier on August 6, an Indian media outlet claimed that around 140 so-called "terrorists" are waiting at "launch pads" to infiltrate into the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It further alleged that the "terror infrastructure" across the LoC remains in place even though India and Pakistan agreed in February to a ceasefire.

