Buzdar says he is representative of backward areas

Recorder Report 09 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Public representatives and notables of Taunsa and Koh-e-Suleman called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office. The Chief Minister went to their seat individually and met with them like a common man. The chief minister listened to their problems in the 4 hours long meeting and issued instructions on the spot for the immediate redressal of their grievances.

Usman Buzdar said that he is a representative of the backward areas including DG Khan and will go to the last extent to solve the people's problems. The incumbent government will change the destiny of the backward areas with the District Development Package.

CM said that the government is making serious efforts to redress the grievances of the people and he is available round the clock to resolve the people's problems. He also thanked the visitors to cross hundreds of miles to visit him. He said that his busy schedule may delay the meeting but he is fully aware of all the circumstances. He said that there is no room of politics of self interest in Pakistan and now the politics of development and prosperity will be practice in Pakistan.

Public representatives and notables lauded the spirit of the chief minister for public service and said he has changed the destiny of the backward areas and it is the greatness of Usman Buzdar that he did not forget his people even after becoming the Chief Minister.

The youth of Taunsa said that there was nothing in Taunsa before but now it has a university, college, hospital, roads and everything. An old man said that the way Sardar Usman Buzdar is working, it is an example for others. Tribal folk singers performed Manqabat in Balochi language. Baloch folk singers paid tribute to Sardar Usman Buzdar for his public service.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

