Two policemen martyred, eight injured in Quetta bomb attack

An explosion has occurred near Quetta's Serena Hotel on Sunday evening, martyring two policemen and injuring eight others.

Aaj News has reported that the blast was targeted at a police mobile near Tanzeem Chowk.

According to Liaquat Shahwani, spokesperson for the Government of Balochistan, the bomb was fitted into a motorcycle, and that the injured have been shifted to a hospital where an emergency has been imposed.

Shahwani condemned the attack, stating that "terrorists want to disturb Balochistan's peace and spread fear", vowing to "bring to justice the elements trying to create disturbance in peaceful Balochistan".

Balochistan Inspector-General Mohammad Tahir Rai stated that an IED had been planted on the motorcycle, which was detonated by remote control.

This incident comes three months after a powerful bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Quetta Serena Hotel, killing five people and wounding over a dozen others.

There have been a number of attacks in the city, targeting security personnel and civilians.

Last month, at least four people were injured and a Frontier Corps vehicle was badly damaged in a blast in Hazar Ganji, an area in the outskirts of Quetta.