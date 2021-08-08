ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Two policemen martyred, eight injured in Quetta bomb attack

  • The bomb was fitted into a motorcycle and detonated remotely
  • The blast targeted a police mobile near Tanzeem Chowk
BR Web Desk 08 Aug 2021

An explosion has occurred near Quetta's Serena Hotel on Sunday evening, martyring two policemen and injuring eight others.

Aaj News has reported that the blast was targeted at a police mobile near Tanzeem Chowk.

According to Liaquat Shahwani, spokesperson for the Government of Balochistan, the bomb was fitted into a motorcycle, and that the injured have been shifted to a hospital where an emergency has been imposed.

Shahwani condemned the attack, stating that "terrorists want to disturb Balochistan's peace and spread fear", vowing to "bring to justice the elements trying to create disturbance in peaceful Balochistan".

Balochistan Inspector-General Mohammad Tahir Rai stated that an IED had been planted on the motorcycle, which was detonated by remote control.

This incident comes three months after a powerful bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Quetta Serena Hotel, killing five people and wounding over a dozen others.

There have been a number of attacks in the city, targeting security personnel and civilians.

Last month, at least four people were injured and a Frontier Corps vehicle was badly damaged in a blast in Hazar Ganji, an area in the outskirts of Quetta.

Pakistan attack police Balochistan Bomb blast

Two policemen martyred, eight injured in Quetta bomb attack

Saudi Arabia to reopen borders for vaccinated Umrah pilgrims

PM Imran inspects EVM, hopeful election results will now be accepted by all contestants

Smuggling of migrants, people trafficking: Cabinet approves amendments to FIA laws

Oil facility revival: Pakistan yet to reach deal with KSA

Taliban capture government buildings in Afghan city of Kunduz

Cloud Service: SECP warns businesses against Indian, Israeli servers

And what recourse does Nawaz have in a situation like this?

Johnson says reviewing Pakistan’s ‘red list’ status

UK nationals told to leave Afghanistan immediately

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters