ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Schools in Sindh to remain closed till August 19: education minister

  • Sardar Ali Shah says coronavirus cases are on the rise in Sindh and the move will help curb spread of the deadly disease
  • Matriculation and intermediate students in the province will sit for their exams till Muharram 6: Minister
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Aug 2021

The Sindh government has decided that educational institutions and schools in the province will remain closed until August 19. The decision has been taken in wake of a continued increase in the Covid-19 positivity rate in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Sunday, Provincial Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah said that the decision has been taken after a meeting of the provincial task force.

He stated that coronavirus cases are on the rise in Sindh and the move will help curb the spread of the deadly disease. Shah maintained that the government is taking measures to devise a uniform education policy in the province.

Sindh set to lift lockdown on August 9

He said that the government is making efforts to facilitate the students in every possible way. The minister highlighted that matriculation and intermediate students in the province will sit for their exams till Muharram 6. Schools, colleges, and universities will, on the other hand, remain closed till Muharram 10, he stated.

He pointed out that students will not be allowed to bring cell phones inside examination halls while universities and colleges have been instructed to prepare a single formula to call back students.

He said that the government will meet again in a week to decide on reopening schools after overseeing the coronavirus infection rate in the province.

Earlier, in an attempt to battle the fourth Covid-19 wave, the Sindh government decided to impose what is called a 'partial' lockdown in Karachi.

Export-oriented industries, which had to fulfill orders, were exempted along with grocery stores and pharmacies. However, all shopping plazas and inter-city transport were shut down.

The development comes as Pakistan battles the fourth wave of the coronavirus with a rise in Covid fatalities.

'Unnecessary movement' in Karachi restricted from Tuesday as Sindh tightens Covid-19 SOPs

In a press briefing, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said, "We cannot afford to see our health system getting choked," said CM Murad in a press conference. "I request the people to follow SOPs.

"Almost 100% of the recent cases that have been reported in Karachi are of the Delta strain. For the last three days, more than 2,500 coronavirus cases have been reported in Sindh."

He maintained that the lockdown aims to stop the spread of the deadly virus and protect lives, stressing the need for people to get vaccinated.

However, on Saturday, it was announced that the lockdown would be lifted from Monday (August 9).

decision press briefing Sindh govt schools positivity rate Education Minister taskforce rise in Covid 19 cases

Schools in Sindh to remain closed till August 19: education minister

PM Imran inspects EVM, hopeful election results will now be accepted by all contestants

Smuggling of migrants, people trafficking: Cabinet approves amendments to FIA laws

Oil facility revival: Pakistan yet to reach deal with KSA

Taliban capture government buildings in Afghan city of Kunduz

Cloud Service: SECP warns businesses against Indian, Israeli servers

And what recourse does Nawaz have in a situation like this?

Johnson says reviewing Pakistan’s ‘red list’ status

UK nationals told to leave Afghanistan immediately

BoI to sign treaties as per its new template

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters