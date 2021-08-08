Schools in Sindh to remain closed till August 19: education minister

The Sindh government has decided that educational institutions and schools in the province will remain closed until August 19. The decision has been taken in wake of a continued increase in the Covid-19 positivity rate in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Sunday, Provincial Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah said that the decision has been taken after a meeting of the provincial task force.

He stated that coronavirus cases are on the rise in Sindh and the move will help curb the spread of the deadly disease. Shah maintained that the government is taking measures to devise a uniform education policy in the province.

Sindh set to lift lockdown on August 9

He said that the government is making efforts to facilitate the students in every possible way. The minister highlighted that matriculation and intermediate students in the province will sit for their exams till Muharram 6. Schools, colleges, and universities will, on the other hand, remain closed till Muharram 10, he stated.

He pointed out that students will not be allowed to bring cell phones inside examination halls while universities and colleges have been instructed to prepare a single formula to call back students.

He said that the government will meet again in a week to decide on reopening schools after overseeing the coronavirus infection rate in the province.

Earlier, in an attempt to battle the fourth Covid-19 wave, the Sindh government decided to impose what is called a 'partial' lockdown in Karachi.

Export-oriented industries, which had to fulfill orders, were exempted along with grocery stores and pharmacies. However, all shopping plazas and inter-city transport were shut down.

The development comes as Pakistan battles the fourth wave of the coronavirus with a rise in Covid fatalities.

'Unnecessary movement' in Karachi restricted from Tuesday as Sindh tightens Covid-19 SOPs

In a press briefing, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said, "We cannot afford to see our health system getting choked," said CM Murad in a press conference. "I request the people to follow SOPs.

"Almost 100% of the recent cases that have been reported in Karachi are of the Delta strain. For the last three days, more than 2,500 coronavirus cases have been reported in Sindh."

He maintained that the lockdown aims to stop the spread of the deadly virus and protect lives, stressing the need for people to get vaccinated.

However, on Saturday, it was announced that the lockdown would be lifted from Monday (August 9).