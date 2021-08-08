UBG greets Sardar Niazi, Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: S M Muneer Patron-in-Chief United Business Group (UBG), Iftikhar Ali Malik Chairman, Zubair Tufail President, Zafar Bakhtawari Secretary General, Sheikh Khalid Tawab Chairman Sindh chapter, Hanif Gohar Vice Chairman, Tariq Haleem and other leaders have congratulated Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on being elected as Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Murtaza Wahab on his appointment as Administrator of Karachi.

They hoped that AJK will achieve progress and prosperity under the leadership of newly-elected Prime Minister. “The people of AJK will witness better healthcare, education and infrastructure facilities.”

Greeting Murtaza Wahab they hoped he will pay his full attention towards the issues of the city and make efforts to get them resolved.

UBG leaders, in a statement’ said that the appointment of Murtaza Wahab has come at a time when the city was facing enormous issues like water shortage, piles of garbage, sewerage and traffic issue.

Muneer said that the appointment of Wahab indicates that the government now seriously wants to address the local government issues of the provincial capital and the country’s largest industrial city.

