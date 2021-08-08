ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,797
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,063,125
4,72024hr
8.25% positivity
Sindh
396,918
Punjab
362,557
Balochistan
31,069
Islamabad
90,093
KPK
147,452
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UBG greets Sardar Niazi, Murtaza Wahab

Recorder Report 08 Aug 2021

KARACHI: S M Muneer Patron-in-Chief United Business Group (UBG), Iftikhar Ali Malik Chairman, Zubair Tufail President, Zafar Bakhtawari Secretary General, Sheikh Khalid Tawab Chairman Sindh chapter, Hanif Gohar Vice Chairman, Tariq Haleem and other leaders have congratulated Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on being elected as Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Murtaza Wahab on his appointment as Administrator of Karachi.

They hoped that AJK will achieve progress and prosperity under the leadership of newly-elected Prime Minister. “The people of AJK will witness better healthcare, education and infrastructure facilities.”

Greeting Murtaza Wahab they hoped he will pay his full attention towards the issues of the city and make efforts to get them resolved.

UBG leaders, in a statement’ said that the appointment of Murtaza Wahab has come at a time when the city was facing enormous issues like water shortage, piles of garbage, sewerage and traffic issue.

Muneer said that the appointment of Wahab indicates that the government now seriously wants to address the local government issues of the provincial capital and the country’s largest industrial city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Murtaza Wahab S M Muneer UBG Sardar Niazi

UBG greets Sardar Niazi, Murtaza Wahab

Oil facility revival: No deal with KSA yet

UK nationals told to leave Afghanistan immediately

UNSC meeting on Afghanistan: India criticised for denying Pakistan opportunity

And what recourse does Nawaz have in a situation like this?

US travel advisory: Pakistan upgraded to ‘Level-3’

Delta variant hits Karachi the most: 4th wave of Covid-19 on an upward trajectory

Notification to be issued today: Wahab

Johnson says reviewing Pakistan’s ‘red list’ status

BoI to sign treaties as per its new template

Cloud Service: SECP warns businesses against Indian, Israeli servers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.