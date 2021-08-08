UNSC condemns Kohistan terror attack of July 14

ISLAMABAD: The UN Security Council (UNSC) Saturday strongly condemned the July 14 terrorist attack in Kohistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in the deaths of nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis, and many injured.

TS Tirumurti, UNSC’s president for the current month, issued a statement on Saturday in New York, which stated: “The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, on Wednesday, 14 July 2021, which resulted in the deaths of nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis and many injured.”

It further stated that the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments of Pakistan and China, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” it stated.

It further stated that the members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Governments of Pakistan and China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” it added.

