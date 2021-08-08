Another man held in Noor murder case

ISLAMABAD: In an important development in the murder case of former Pakistan envoy’s daughter Noor Muqaddam, the police in Islamabad on Saturday arrested an employee of Therapy Works, Amjad.

Zahir Jaffar, the main suspect in the case, had injured Amjad, who and his colleagues were the first to reach the scene after Noor’s murder, by repeatedly attacking him with a knife. Amjad has only recently undergone surgery. The sources further disclosed that police were also interrogating the Therapy Works owner and five other employees.