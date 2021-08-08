No let-up in coronavirus spread: Punjab health dept suggests strict enforcement of SOPs

LAHORE: While there is no let up in the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab health department has formulated fresh recommendations for strict enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs in the districts of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad, as all variants of coronavirus including Indian Delta variant have been found in the current samples of Covid-19 patients.

In the wake of surge in coronavirus cases, the Punjab health department is also learnt to have suggested closure of the educational institutions to curtail the spread of coronavirus, sources said adding, “Health professionals are of the view that increasing cases of Indian Delta variant poses a threat to the lives of the children.”

According to the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, all variants of coronavirus including Indian Delta variant have been found in the current samples of Covid-19 patients.

The UHS has data on about 300 samples for the months of June and July, which shows presence of Indian variant of the virus in 14% of the samples, he said adding, “Most of the samples were found to have Alpha or UK type of virus which had a rate of 57%. He added that Alpha, Beta, Delta and Eta variants have been found in the latest data.

The overall positivity rate of coronavirus reached to 5.38%, as out of 20413 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1099 fresh infections and 31 fatalities were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 362,557 and death toll to 11172.

Out of 31 deaths reported during the last 24 hours, 16 were reported in Rawalpindi, 6 in Lahore, 3 each in Multan and Muzaffargarh and one in Gujranwala taking the tally of death toll in these districts to 1649, 4453, 876, 290 and 438, respectively.

With the recovery of 208 more corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 334,807. On the other hand, as many as 4780 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the past 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 959,491 showing recovery rate of 90.3%.

Out of 1099 fresh virus cases during the last 24 hours, as many as 478 were reported in Lahore, 219 in Rawalpindi, 66 in Faisalabad, 33 in Multan and 36 in Gujranwala. As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 186339 cases and 4453 deaths, Rawalpindi 29558 cases and 1649 deaths, Faisalabad 22166 cases and 1179 deaths, Multan 18453 cases and 876 deaths, Gujranwala 8567 cases and 438 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6410 cases and 276 deaths, Sargodha 8618 cases and 291 deaths, Sheikhupura 3937 cases and 123 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2358 cases and 290 deaths and Sialkot reported 7395 cases and 241 deaths.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Sarah Aslam has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the Covid-19.

She disclosed that a comprehensive plan has been devised for the vaccination of participants in Majalis and processions during the Holy month of Muharram. A Mobile team will vaccinate the participants. About 555,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Punjab.

Moreover, Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while addressing the 2nd Mechanical Thrombectomy Workshop, said modern medical science has made significant strides in elaborating causes, symptoms, and treatment in paralysis and now angiography is used to remove clots from blood vessels and help save a patient’s life and recovery.

Experts on the occasion said the main causes of paralysis stroke include high blood pressure and diabetes, as well as low body weight and mental stress.

Dr Umair Rasheed Chaudhary said that holding of such types of workshop help enhances the professionalism of doctors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021