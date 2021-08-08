ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,797
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,063,125
4,72024hr
8.25% positivity
Sindh
396,918
Punjab
362,557
Balochistan
31,069
Islamabad
90,093
KPK
147,452
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Virgin Atlantic plans to list on London stock market

AFP 08 Aug 2021

LONDON: The British airline Virgin Atlantic is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange in the coming months, UK media reported on Saturday.

According to broadcaster Sky News, which cited sources in the City of London, the carrier has been consulting with investors with a likely autumn announcement for the listing.

It added the public offering — Virgin Atlantic’s first since it launched in 1984 — was being overseen by bankers at Citigroup and Barclays.

A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic told AFP the company “won’t be commenting on speculation”.

The airline, like much of the travel sector, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and posted a pre-tax loss of £659 million in 2020, as passenger numbers fell by 80 percent.

In March the airline secured £160 million ($223 million, 187 million euros) in fresh loans and deferrals.

The support package followed the raising of $230 million in January from the sale of two Boeing 787 planes and recapitalisation worth £1.2 billion in 2020.

Sky reported the floatation will likely see parent Richard Branson-owned Virgin Group’s share of capital fall below its 51 percent control. US Delta Air Lines holds the remaining 49 percent of shares.

citigroup virgin atlantic British airline Barclays London stock market Richard Branson

Virgin Atlantic plans to list on London stock market

And what recourse does Nawaz have in a situation like this?

US travel advisory: Pakistan upgraded to ‘Level-3’

Delta variant hits Karachi the most: 4th wave of Covid-19 on an upward trajectory

Notification to be issued today: Wahab

Johnson says reviewing Pakistan’s ‘red list’ status

BoI to sign treaties as per its new template

Cloud Service: SECP warns businesses against Indian, Israeli servers

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IIOJK

Pakistan welcomes reiteration of UN’s position on IIOJK dispute

Sharif brothers want Maryam to abandon hard line

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.