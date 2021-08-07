KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.113 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,263. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.417 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.291 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.451 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.338 billion), Platinum (PKR 622.352 million), DJ (PKR 431.817 million), Natural Gas (PKR 235.096 million), Silver (PKR 224.640 million), SP 500 (PKR 53.252 million), Copper (PKR 34.696 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 13.581 million). In Agriculture Commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 0.737 million was traded.

