KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 6, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 541,125,827 312,689,462 15,219,963,642 8,945,259,239 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,110,292,961 (976,518,110) 133,774,850 Local Individuals 12,243,484,651 (12,473,113,031) (229,628,380) Local Corporates 4,683,691,627 (4,587,838,098) 95,853,530 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021