NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
07 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 6, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
541,125,827 312,689,462 15,219,963,642 8,945,259,239
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,110,292,961 (976,518,110) 133,774,850
Local Individuals 12,243,484,651 (12,473,113,031) (229,628,380)
Local Corporates 4,683,691,627 (4,587,838,098) 95,853,530
