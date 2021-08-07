ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
07 Aug 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 6, 2021).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
541,125,827            312,689,462       15,219,963,642           8,945,259,239
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     1,110,292,961       (976,518,110)      133,774,850
Local Individuals           12,243,484,651    (12,473,113,031)    (229,628,380)
Local Corporates             4,683,691,627     (4,587,838,098)       95,853,530
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

