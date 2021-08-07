Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 6, 2021). ==================================== BR...
07 Aug 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 6, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,148.87
High: 5,193.84
Low: 5,144.76
Net Change: (-) 30.87
Volume ('000): 316,906
Value ('000): 9,680,151
Makt Cap 1,179,870,046,519
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,188.06
NET CH. (-) 50.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,440.25
NET CH. (+) 33.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,557.98
NET CH. (-) 29.12
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,976.31
NET CH. (-) 12.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,614.26
NET CH. (-) 86.62
------------------------------------
As on: 06-August-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.