ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 6, 2021). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 07 Aug 2021

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 6, 2021).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  5,148.87
High:                       5,193.84
Low:                        5,144.76
Net Change:                (-) 30.87
Volume ('000):               316,906
Value ('000):              9,680,151
Makt Cap           1,179,870,046,519
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,188.06
NET CH.                    (-) 50.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,440.25
NET CH.                    (+) 33.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,557.98
NET CH.                    (-) 29.12
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,976.31
NET CH.                    (-) 12.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,614.26
NET CH.                    (-) 86.62
------------------------------------
As on:                06-August-2021
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Cement Index BR Oil and Gas Index

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

PM, COAS visit Peshawar Corps HQ; briefed on security situation

Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan

SPI up 0.12pc WoW

Spectrum auction: PTA invites applications from local, foreign CMOs

Sugar imported by TCP: second vessel arrives

Signed documents mandatory for initiating clearance: CCA PQ

'Kamyab Jawan Programme Portal' launched

Aun Chaudhry, too, quits

Punjab: Firdous Ashiq resigns

FBR seals cigarette-making unit

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.