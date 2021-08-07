KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 6, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,148.87 High: 5,193.84 Low: 5,144.76 Net Change: (-) 30.87 Volume ('000): 316,906 Value ('000): 9,680,151 Makt Cap 1,179,870,046,519 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,188.06 NET CH. (-) 50.75 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,440.25 NET CH. (+) 33.45 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,557.98 NET CH. (-) 29.12 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,976.31 NET CH. (-) 12.08 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,614.26 NET CH. (-) 86.62 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-August-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021